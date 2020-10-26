ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of St. Louis Monday evening.
Officers responded to Grand and Carter around 6:09 p.m. and found the man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was not breathing or conscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
