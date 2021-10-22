MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being accused of soliciting girls on social media.
According to police, Luke E. Nicozisin solicited underage girls over Snapchat. He is alleged to have initially exchanged nude photographs with the victim before meeting her at various locations for sex.
Nicozisin was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with seven counts of second-degree statutory rape, five counts of fourth-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.
Police believe Nicozisin was talking with other juveniles online. Anyone who may have been victimized or has any further information is asked to call detectives at 636-227-1410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.