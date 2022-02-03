ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Another day of wintry weather has altered some business plans.
The following malls will be closed across the St. Louis area on Thursday:
- West County Center
- Mid Rivers Mall
- South County Center
- St. Clair Square
Hours of operation at restaurants, department stores, and stores at the malls with outside entrances may vary. The malls plan to reopen Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dierbergs will close all Metro area locations at 5:30 p.m. They will reopen at 6 a.m. and resume normal hours on Friday.
In addition, Schnucks will close at local stores 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Fox Theatre has canceled the 1 p.m. performance of "The Prom" but said the 7:30 p.m. show will go on as planned. Those with tickets for the canceled show can contact MetroTix for an exchange or refund.
