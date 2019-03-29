O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Emergency Management is investigating after an outdoor warning siren sounded in O'Fallon, Mo. early Friday morning.
Officials told News 4 a malfunction was reported in the system which prompted the siren to go off just after 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the malfunction is yet known.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service said they received calls about the sirens but confirms there is no severe weather in the area. The agency also adds that there has not been a tornado warning issued.
According to St. Charles County Police Captain Chris Hunt, the siren has been shut down at this time.
News 4 viewers say the siren were heard in St. Peters and parts of St. Charles County as well.
This is a developing story. News 4 is working to obtain additional information.
