HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Bus service might be delayed for Hazelwood students Tuesday morning.
Around 6:40 a.m., the school district sent out a notification that a districtwide network malfunction was impacting computer systems. As a result of the malfunction, bus routes and other services could be delayed.
It is not known which bus routes could be impacted. The district said it is working to resolve the problem.
