FLINT-SAGINAW-BAY CITY, MI (WJRT/CNN) -- A Grand Blanc High School teacher’s profile photos are causing controversy in a Michigan community Facebook group.
Nick Popadich teaches English, but someone on social media didn’t like the makeup that adorned his face on photos on social media.
"Yes, sometimes I wear makeup and express myself in a certain way,” the father of two said.
Popadich didn’t see the actual post on the Grand Blanc Residents Uncensored page, but many others did.
"Once I got back to my phone, I got all these texts that were saying, they were warning me, like Nick -- you gotta check this out -- somebody's bashing you on social media,” he said.
The post read: “Is it true this man teaches at Grand Blanc High School? This is not acceptable as a role model for kids easily influenced.”
What followed was an overwhelming deluge of support of love.
"At first, it was just that heart palpitation kind of like oh what's going on and then it was just that pleasant surprise of hearing everyone sending me well wishes,” Popadich recalled.
One Facebook user wrote about how much they loved it, and another wrote “say you’re homophobic without saying you’re homophobic.” Popadich also had his own words to say regarding those hateful ideas – he said he will not tolerate hate and that now is the time to have an equity and inclusion committee.
"Teachers need to represent every student. And we have plenty of people that look a certain way, but we also need to have other people that are going to be there for kids and be a role model for kids that do feel differently or are going to express themselves in a different way,” said Popadich.
