NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A male victim died from gunshot wounds in north St. Louis County Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a welfare check call in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane around 10:50 a.m. when they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an apartment. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the victim hasn't been identified but is believed to be in his teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.