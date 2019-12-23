CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Cahokia Monday.
The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Delores Drive.
According to police, the male shooting victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
A suspect is not currently in custody.
The victim's age has not been released.
No other information has been made available.
