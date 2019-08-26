ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people suffered gunshot wounds Monday night in St. Louis City.
A male and a female were both shot in the log in the West End neighborhood around 8:25 p.m. Monday near Etzel Avenue and Hamilton Avenue, police said.
Both victims were conscious and breathing.
No additional information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.