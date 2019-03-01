SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - There was an amazing show of support Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a man who served his country but had no relatives to bury him.
Dozens of strangers showed up to pay their respects to Sgt. Robert Wunderlich, who served in the Air Force. He was buried with full military honors Friday.
“Felt sad he didn’t have any family here. At home, I jumped in the shower and I told my wife I was running over here,” said Air Force veteran Randy Pierpont.
Pierpont heard Friday morning about Wunderlich being buried with no family to attend, so her hurried to Jefferson Barracks to show his respect. He said he was overwhelmed with what he saw walking up to the cemetery.
“My eyes were watering, still kind of are. I was in disbelief this many people would show up,” said Pierpont.
The ceremony before the burial was packed with veterans, members of the military and others just wanting to show their support for someone who served our country.
The Patriot Guard also showed up in force to Wunderlich’s burial.
