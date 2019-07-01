ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 90-degree weather didn't stop dozens of people from standing for hours in the streets of St. Louis in remembrance of a local fallen police officer Monday morning.
People gathered at the morning funeral in mourning after the loss of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
READ: Man charged in execution of North County Cooperative officer
Outside the funeral mass, one mother brought her two kids to Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End. Dasha Frenchie said her kids need to understand from an early age that police officers are here for the embetterment of the community, unlike the messages of hatred toward law enforcement.
“That’s what’s been taught to my children, that police are here to kill us and that they’re mean,” Frenchie said. “That’s been something I’m trying to break them from, teach them it’s not that.”
Frenchie said coming to the funeral procession will show her kids the amount of support and love Officer Langsdorf is receiving. Several police departments from surrounding areas lined Lindell Blvd. outside the Cathedral Basilica.
Frenchie saw dedication in the number of officers and officials at the service. This, she said, is what people should see in law enforcement, that “We have a lot of people working for us, to help us.”
“It actually teaches my children that they don’t have to be against them,” Frenchie continued. “I want to help my children and their generation not to fear the police because police is here to help.”