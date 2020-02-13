ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Show your favorite person how much they mean to you by making them an o-fish-al part of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
You can choose from a commemorative digital fish ($50) or damselfish plaque ($250) that will be visible in the aquarium. In addition to the name recognition, the honoree will receive a certificate.
The digital fishes will be displayed in the Conservation & Education Center. Damselfish plaques will be stationed on one of four monuments near the aquarium’s main entrance in addition to the digital screen.
