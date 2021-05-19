CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Make-A-Wish surprised a very special teenage boy with a custom-made wheelchair Wednesday. Austyn Martin from Springfield, Missouri teen was only 18-months-old when he was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder. It left him unable to walk.
“It’s gonna help me so much, instead of being below eye level where everyone looks down," said Martin.
He has always loved Aston Martin sports cars, so as part of his wish he got a close up look at a bunch of hot rides. His new wheelchair also includes the iconic Aston Martin wings logo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.