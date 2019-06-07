ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Make-A-Wish made a St. Louis Blues fan's dream come true!
The organization said it is making Helen’s wish come true by sending her to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final!
A photo tweeted by Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas showed an excited Helen holding a sign that reads: STL Waited 49 years & Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas got me here!”
Helen’s wish to watch her @stlouisblues during the @stanleycup is coming true! Helen, you’re going to GAME 6! 💙💛 #LGB pic.twitter.com/fVYoe2FHKS— Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas (@MakeAWishMOKAN) June 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.