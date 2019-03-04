ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Majority of the arrests or summons issued during the annual Mardi Gras celebration in St. Louis involved minors in possession.
Monday morning, police said 17 arrests or summons were issued relative to minors in possession.
In addition, six people were arrested relative to assaults, three people were arrested for general peace disturbance, one person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and one person was arrested for urinating in public.
Last year, police arrested a total of 25 people, a majority of which were for minors in possession of alcohol and for having false identifications.
