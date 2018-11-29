WEST COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than 2,000 people lost power this morning, including one school, in west St. Louis County.
The power was restored for a majority of customers by 10 a.m. and the remaining customers should get their power back within the hour, officials said.
Ameren officials said an equipment issue occurred with a utility pole in Eureka causing substantial malfunction and thus the power outage.
The outages were in the Wildwood, Eureka and Ellisville areas. One Rockwood school, Geggie Elementary, was impacted but remained open with an emergency generator powering temporary lighting, according to officials.
Power was lost in the area around 7:24 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.