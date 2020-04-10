TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Doctors and nurses at Missouri Baptist Medical Center are treating COVID-19 patients and when you hear them talk about that work, the sense of dedication and commitment is truly inspirational.
The numbers released by local health departments daily only tell part of the story. There's a lot of success happening in hospitals across the area with the number of COVID-19 patients who go home. 36 were discharged from local hospitals on Thursday.
Treating patients in a pandemic is a once in a generation experience for healthcare workers. But they'll tell you they've trained all their lives to do what they're doing. It's what they live for.
"We're most driven by our motivation to help families and to save lives. We really want to reunite families and make sure these patients get back to their loved ones," said doctor Nitin Anand, a critical care specialist in the ICU at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
A specialty known as a "pulmonary intensivist" focuses on critically ill patients but he says most COVID-19 patients are not.
"The vast majority of the patients we're seeing in our emergency room with COVID-19 are actually going home that same day. They're being asked to quarantine," he said.
Staff celebrates when a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital. But before they do, they're often very weak. So the final focus is on building strength.
"We've set up a COVID physical therapy gym in the hospital that's fully staffed; and patients where they've recovered from their ICU illness, they an really focus on getting stronger," he said.
Patients need to know someone's supporting them, it can really motivate them to get better. So doctor Anand said the hospital found a way to connect them, even when no visitors are allowed.
"The hospital has purchased a number of iPads that our nurses can use to keep those patients connected with their families," he said.
Doctor Anand says the vast majority of those testing positive don't need hospitalization or go home after after 2-3 days.
Those who stay longer are being treated by some very motivated professionals giving their all to send patients home.
