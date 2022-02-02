Majority of flights canceled Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Majority of flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled Wednesday as the area continues to be battered by a major snowstorm.
An airport spokesperson told News 4 the facility is open and operating but it is up to individual airlines to delay or cancel flights. Most of the airlines took a proactive approach by canceling or re-booking passengers in the days before the storm.
News 4 spoke with a couple in the process of moving from Hawaii to Virginia but stopped in Illinois to visit family along the way. They said their flight was fine but they did change their plans.
“I knew the roads were bad and I talked with my family coming to get me, so I went ahead and got a hotel on the way out here to make sure we had a place to stay in case they couldn’t get to us tonight,” Lucas Ward said.
Over 200 flights arriving or departing from St. Louis were canceled Wednesday. Check the status of your flight here.
News 4 Meteorologists are anticipating another round of wintry mix to hit the region, bringing more inches of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.