ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of eastbound Interstate 270 was closed Friday morning following a serious crash in north St. Louis County.
The lanes were closed near Bellefontaine around 5:50 a.m. following the six car crash.
According to officials, three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw traffic being diverted onto the Bellefontaine exit ramp.
Around 8 a.m. MoDOT reported that all lanes had reopened to traffic.
