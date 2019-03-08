270 crash

Traffic backup and crash on EB I-270 near Bellefontaine. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of eastbound Interstate 270 was closed Friday morning following a serious crash in north St. Louis County.

The lanes were closed near Bellefontaine around 5:50 a.m. following the six car crash. 

According to officials, three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. 

Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw traffic being diverted onto the Bellefontaine exit ramp.

Daylight crash

Traffic being diverted off the interstate on EB I-270.

Around 8 a.m. MoDOT reported that all lanes had reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.