ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Chiefs and 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LIV, but it appears the Kansas City team is America’s favorite.
BetOnline.ag tracked Twitter data, focusing on the primary fan hashtags for each team, such as #GoNiners and #ChiefsKingdom. After compiling the data, the states were assigned fandom, with the Chiefs edging out the San Francisco 49ers 27-23.
Over 75,000 tweets were tracked.
