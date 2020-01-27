BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Water has been pouring through a vacant apartment at Bridgeport Crossings Apartments in Bridgeton for days and those living next to the apartment are worried the flood could give way.
Those living at Bridgeport Crossing Apartments tenants said they could hear running water in the vacant unit.
“I go into the hallway and I can hear it and it sounds like water is just gushing out,” said one tenant.
The neighbor was able to get into the vacant apartment across the hallway where she discovered a collapsed ceiling with water dripping all the way from the third floor of the building to the basement.
“The floor at that apartment could give in at any moment, is it going to affect my apartment because we’re right next door,” she said.
We’ve told you numerous stories about this troubled apartment complex owned by T.E.H. Realty. Residents have been dealing with backed up sewage sitting in their basements for weeks.
Last week, tenants told us they were concerned the water would be shut off because the landlord hasn't paid the bill.
The city of Bridgeton said the complex is still owned by T.E.H. Realty.
T.E.H. Realty is being taken to court by dozens of people for breaches in contracts and code enforcement violations.
The owners have since ghosted News 4 and Bridgeton city leaders, leaving them to follow suit in suing T.E.H. Realty.
Tenants said some employees are still working in the leasing office.
We went by but an employee didn’t want to talk. They did say they were unaware of the leak and will have a maintenance worker make fixes Tuesday.
After a series of News 4 stories on this property, Senator Josh Hawley is pleading with the US Attorney’s Office to halt all federal funding to T.E.H. properties.
