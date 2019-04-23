You can watch the announcement LIVE at 11:00. Click here to watch.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Sports Commission said they will be making a major event announcement Tuesday morning at the Enterprise Center.
The news conference will take place at 11:00 a.m.
We don't know what the event is yet, other than it's a one-time event and a sport St. Louis does not have.
The St. Louis Sports Commission will be joined by its event partner, world-class athletes, and representatives of Enterprise Center at the announcement.
