ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With ample vaccine available and the weather warming up, more people across St. Louis are venturing out to enjoy all that St. Louis has to offer. However, some of our area’s most popular attractions are struggling to keep up with growing crowds.
Karyn Wilder with the St. Louis Wheel is working to hire more employees ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer. Wilder said Union Station is looking for about 200 new employees ranging from entry-level positions to manger roles.
“We are hiring, Union Station as a whole is hiring,” Wilder said. “The Hotel, The Aquarium The Wheel, our restaurants. So we have a lot of job openings available especially as we gear up towards the summer season. We know we have some tourists coming back so we’re looking forward to a great summer.”
The St. Louis Wheel doesn’t have to alter operations due to limited staff but officials with The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch said they’re having to postpone cruises because they don’t have enough staff members to operate them. Robert Hopkins is the director of operations and said he’s looking to hire 25 to 30 employees as soon as possible.
“We set up interviews, they don’t show up. We’ve set up interviews, gone through the process and they’re ready to come onboard and then they just disappear which is very mindboggling,” Hopkins said.
Due to record flooding and the pandemic, Hopkins said they’ve only had partial seasons the last two years. Currently, The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch is offering a $300 sign-on bonus. They are looking for nearly every position, including: servers, bartenders, cashiers, mates, deckhands and cruise coordinators.
According to their websites, The City Museum and the St. Louis Zoo are also in need of employees. Delaware North Sportservice assists the St. Louis Cardinals with hiring for concessions. Right now, they are in need of people to work food stands at the ballpark. The company will host a hiring event at Busch Stadium for various open positions on Tuesday, May 11. Details will be forthcoming throughout the week but there will be free parking and complimentary ballpark food and refreshments provided for each interviewee.
Cardinals Nation Restaurant is always looking to hire servers, a spokesperson said. Those interested should call Cardinals Nation Restaurant directly at 314-345-9880.
If you’re interested in a job at Union Station or The Riverboats at The Gateway Arch, you’re encouraged to apply online by visiting their websites.
