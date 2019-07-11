ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Major progress wrapping up for the opening of the St. Louis Aquarium inside the historic St. Louis Union Station.
The attraction will feature 13,000 animals from sharks, birds, frogs and reptiles.
READ: New renderings released of St. Louis Aquarium
Leaders say the 75,000 square foot highly-anticipated downtown attraction will feature tanks holding thousands or aquatic animals from the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Some animals featured will be from the region and other from across the world.
The tanks can hold 1.4 million gallons of water.
News 4 will get a tour of the aquarium Thursday and will update this story with the new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.