ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, the Dome is gearing up to host St. Louis' biggest tournament of the year.
Over 600 teams from around the country will play here in the Nike Mideast Qualifier volleyball tournament set for this weekend. So far, the tournament is still on, even as the NCAA announced they would not allow fans to attend the March Madness tournament games, some of which are being held in St. Louis.
But other sporting events across the country have been canceled, some of which impacted teams from the Gateway City.
Matt Gover and his soccer team have been preparing for the U.S. Youth Soccer National League Tournament in Las Vegas all year.
“They earned this opportunity to compete at this level,” Gober said.
But on the eve of the team flying out, they got word the tournament was called off.
19 players on the JB Marine Soccer Club and their families were left scrambling to get refunds on airfare and hotels after an alert came; first from a tweet, followed by an email citing heightened travel concerns due to coronavirus.
“My wife and I were up until two in the morning last night trying to cancel rental cars, trying to cancel hotel rooms, trying to cancel flights,” Gober said.
One family was already on their way there.
“They were driving in the mountains on the way to Vegas when they got word late last night,” Gober said.
As sporting events are cancelled around the country the Nike tournament in st. Louis is still on. The America's Center sent a statement saying they're taking extra steps to disinfect and will make hand sanitizer available to all players.
But Gober and his team are out of luck.
“This is an opportunity very few get to take and they were really looking forward to this chance,” he said.
The St. Louis BattleHawks have a home game scheduled for next Sunday, March 22nd at the Dome and are still selling tickets.
"As of now, our next game will take place as planned. We understand this situation is evolving and the league is monitoring all developments daily," said Kurt Hunzeker, St. Louis BattleHawks Team President.
