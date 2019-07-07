HARDIN, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three vessels have sunk on the Illinois River near Hardin, Illinois.
According the Coast Guard, three tugboats and a deck barge that were tied together began taking on water at mile marker 21 on the river Friday. Sunday, the Coast Guard said the sinking tugboats hold around 4,850 gallons of diesel and oil.
Crews were sent to the area to conduct 11 miles of shoreline assessment. The Coast Guard reports the crews oversaw 1,500 feet of oil and fuel absorbing boom deployment to create a collection point to contain any discharge. In addition, smaller quantities have been substantially contained by an aggressive booming strategy.
“While ensuring responder safety is always paramount, minimizing any potential environmental impact is a clear goal of the salvage effort,” said Capt. Scott Stoermer, commander of Sector Upper Mississippi River. “I am encouraged by the committed effort of the vessels’ owner.”
The Coast Guard said the incident is considered a “major marine casualty” and is under investigation.
Hardin is located about 70 miles north of St. Louis in Calhoun County.
