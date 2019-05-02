ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All points along the Mississippi River in the News4 viewing area are forecast to hit major flood levels later in the week, and one area could hit levels unseen since the historic flood of 1993.
The flooding comes after 3-5 inches of rain have fallen this week in the region. The water level in St. Louis is forecast to be the fourth highest on record, 7 feet short of the 1993 record. This would be similar the level on the Mississippi River at St. Louis seen during flooding of 2016.
Areas north St. Louis are expected to see a bigger impact:
- At Grafton, Illinois it could be highest level since 1993.
- At Winfield, Clarksville and Louisiana, Missouri, it is forecasted be the highest level in 11 years.
- At Clarksville and Louisiana, the river level is expected to be a little more than 1 foot below the record of 1993.
In West Alton, Missouri, the 500 or so residents were under a voluntary evacuation as the river was expected to crest a half-foot higher than the levee can hold. Officials say the levee is so long that sandbagging isn't an option.
There are more rivers flooding in the area and to find the crest information you need, just click here.
