ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Many points along the Mississippi River in the News 4 viewing area are forecast to hit major flood levels later in the week.
The flooding comes after 2-4 inches of rain have fallen, with more rain expected on Thursday. In St. Louis, the water level is forecast to be the fourth highest on record, 7 inches short of the record.
Areas north St. Louis are expected to see a bigger impact:
- At Grafton, Illinois it could be highest level since 1993.
- At Winfield, Clarksville and Louisiana, Missouri, it is forecasted be the 4th highest level on record and highest in 11 years. At Clarksville, the river level is expected to be around 1.3 inches below the record.
You can find more info at local river levels by clicking here.
