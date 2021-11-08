GRANITE CITY, Ill. ((KMOV.com) - A major dirt racing event is coming to Granite City, Illinois in June.
Monday, World Wide Technology Raceway announced the Tri-City Raceway will host the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic on June 3, 2022. The dirt race will be a kickoff event ahead of a NASCAR event being held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5.
The weekend will consist of the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic on Friday, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event on Saturday and a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.
Tickets will go on sale December 1 and will be available here.
