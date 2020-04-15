ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The TIF Commission approved a $60.7 million TIF for the Iron Hill development near St. Louis University on Wednesday, moving the $340 million mixed-use project one step forward.
The TIF funding will be used for public infrastructure projects such as street improvements, intersection upgrades at Chouteau and Grand, a public parking garage and improved accessibility according to Cullinan Properties, the developer behind the project.
Rob Lochner, VP of development for Cullinan Properties said the project is moving forward despite the global pandemic.
“There’s always risk in any real estate development and this one’s no different, this one’s a unique risk,” he said.
Lochner says Cullinan Properties has experience during uncertain economic times. They developed Streets of St. Charles during the 2008 recession. He said conversations with tenants for the office and retail spaces have slowed due to the coronavirus outbreak but he expects them to pick back up.
Construction isn’t set to begin until 2021. There are several more steps leading up, including approval of the TIF by the Board of Aldermen.
Down the street at the highly anticipated Foundry project, constructions crews are working toward their planned opening dates. The project will include a food hall, office space and an Alamo Draft movie theater.
Steve Smith of the Lawrence Group, the developer behind the project, says construction has slowed slightly to ensure a safe job site with added precautions for social distancing.
But he says the office spaces are almost completed and expects those tenants, which make up about a third of the site, could move in as soon as we’re all able to get back to work. The food hall should be completed by mid-summer, but the actual opening may depend on the public.
“I don’t know if we will open until people are comfortable," Smith said. "This is such an anticipated project, we don’t want to open prematurely, we’ll open when the public is ready for."
Smith said he spoke with Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin-based cinema chain, on Wednesday and they assured him they were excited and ready to open in St. Louis. That is the final part of the project and is expected to be completed in 2021.
In Downtown West, the dirt is being moved to make way for the future site of the MLS stadium. The ownership group says they are moving forward with construction on the $460 million project but they are holding off on anticipated announcements, like the team name.
