ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT is advising drivers that there may be significant delays along I-70 this weekend at the Blanchette Bridge as crews prepare for a traffic switch.
On Thursday, March 5, between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. up to two westbound lanes will be closed on the bridge.
Then on Friday, March 6, MoDOT will close the ramp from northbound Route 141 onto westbound I-70 at 8 p.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday, crews will close up to three westbound lanes during the day as crews prepare for a traffic switch to move two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge.
Beginning Monday, March 9, the westbound bridge will be reduced to three lanes until mid-November 2020. The eastbound bridge will be reduced to four lanes through November 2020.
MoDOT suggests drivers use Route 370, Route 364 or I-64 as alternate routes.
