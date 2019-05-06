ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The four major cell phone companies have just been hit with a class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which covers nearly 300 million customers, alleges the companies violated customers’ privacy. The companies involved are AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile.
The lawsuit also claims the companies sold user date to third party brokers who then sold the data to bounty hunters, bail bondsmen, debt collectors and middlemen.
