WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday to investigate a death in Warren County.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff's Department were called to the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive at noon and found 48-year-old Jerry A. Ard Jr. dead inside. Officers were told a friend found him there. 

On Sunday, officials with the Major Case Squad said the medical examiner determined his death was due to medical reasons. The Major Case Squad is no longer considering the death suspicious. 

