BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a homicide in Barnhart.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the homicide happened in the 1500 bock of East Marriot just after 1 p.m.
Officials couldn't provide information on who was killed or how the homicide happened.
[READ: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: Who are they and what do they do?]
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as the situation develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.