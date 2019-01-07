NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been activated after a woman was found shot and killed outside her Pine Lawn, Missouri home Saturday night.
The North County Police Cooperative responded to a 911 call for a person shot in their driveway on the 2500 block of Arden shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, police found 61-year-old Naomi Miller who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Miller's cousin spoke to News 4 and asked to go by the nickname GJ. She told News 4 Miller was a frequent goer to Friendly Temple on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
"You took a life over a car, that's how I see it over a car, material things, things someone can work for," said GJ.
"For someone to come here and do something like this," GJ said. "I cant grasp it in my mind, the bottom line is this is a lady that would give you anything."
Police said Miller’s vehicle, a red 2014 Ford Escape with Missouri plates CB2-Z7X, was taken during the incident and has not yet been recovered.
GJ says her cousin would have given the thieves what they wanted. That's why she demands answers.
"Bottom line we want to know why, if she gave up the keys why did you shoot her?," she added.
Police said a neighbor heard a single shot before discovering Miller's body, but did not call police because they did not think it was an emergency at the time.
The Major Case Squad is seeking any information from the public to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4042 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.