ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - On Sunday, police identified the body of a O'Fallon man was found in St. Charles late Friday night and a person of interest is being questioned.
Officers discovered the body of 31-year-old Brady David Wood from O'Fallon, Mo. near the intersection of Franklin and N. 2nd Street.
Someone spotted Wood's body in an alley and called 911 thinking Wood was passed out, police said.
When paramedics arrived, they discovered Wood was dead and called police. Police were unable to identify Wood's body at the time.
Police say Wood's death was not natural but do not yet know the exact cause of death.
"It was definitely unnerving because this is a very safe area," said Laura Henry, owner of Grass Valley Roots Antique store.
Henry's store is just blocks away from the empty alley where Wood's body was discovered.
"Things like this don't happen here so [I'm] wondering who?, what?, when? and why?" she said.
Wood's sister Abigail Marlean told News 4 her brother had a big heart but was struggling with his own demons just like anyone else.
"Brady could light up a room with his smile and make you laugh so hard.. you couldn’t breath. He wasn’t just my brother but my best friend. I’m forever protected by my angel," said Marlean.
The Major Case Squad is handling the investigation and released photos of a hoodie and a tattoo Saturday morning to help identify Wood's body.
Police also released photos of the victim's car, a white 2001 Pontiac Bonneville, hoping to locate it.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is urged to contact St. Charles police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.