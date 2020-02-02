CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were charged Monday following a deadly drive-by shooting in Cahokia.
Two 18 year olds and a 19-year-old were charged for the shooting death of Dexter Byrd, 19, of Cahokia.
Just before midnight on Jan. 28, officers found 19-year-old Dexter Byrd shot in the abdomen and lying in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Range Lane Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A neighbor told News 4 he heard at least five gunshots.
[READ: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: Who are they and what do they do?]
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said three people were taken into custody on February 2.
On Feb. 3, the Major Case Squad said Jamya A. Moore, 19, of Glen Carbon, was charged with obstruction of evidence. Jaren J. Harvey, 18, of Cahokia, was charged with murder. Julian L. Alexander, 18, of Cahokia, was charged with murder.
The Major Case Squad followed 60 different leads. Teams were able to obtain surveillance footage from nearby businesses that led to the arrest.
Police said the three suspects knew Byrd.
Harvey and Alexander are being held on a $1 million bond. Moore is being held on a $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.