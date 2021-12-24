Major Case Squad looking for vehicle in deadly double shooting

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad is investigating an overnight shooting in Wellston left one person dead on Christmas Eve.
Homicide detectives were called to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King and Ogden around 1:30 a.m. where they found one person killed. Another person was critically injured.
The Major Case Squad asked for assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest Friday. It is believed the driver may have information on the shooting, investigators said.
Investigators are searching got a brown sedan possibly linked to the shootings. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.