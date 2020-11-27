ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Charles County are investigating a suspicious death Friday.
According to St. Peters police, a body was found near Old Towne Park Friday afternoon.
A News 4 photographer arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. and saw a large crime scene taped off.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to investigate.
No other information has been made available.
