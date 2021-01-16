LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated Saturday after officers found a man dead in St. Clair County.
Officials with the Major Case Squad said officers found the deceased male before 3 p.m. about one mile east of State Rte. 4 near the Emerald Mound rock pile outside of Lebanon.
"It is believed the victim died from an intentional act, but the possible cause of death is not being released at this time," officials said in the press release.
If you know anything about this, call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.
