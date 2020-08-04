WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The suspicious death of a man in Wellston prompted the activation of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad on Tuesday.
The man was found dead in the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place.
No other information was released.
[READ: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: Who are they and what do they do?]
If you know anything about this incident, call the Major Case Squad at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.