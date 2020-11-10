FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were killed during a shooting in Ferguson overnight.
Officers were called to the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road, at the Canfield Green Apartments, around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of two people shot.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shootings to call them at 314-522-3100 ext: 5224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
No other information regarding the fatal double shooting have been released.
