BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the killing of a 31-year-old man in Belleville, Ill.
Police said a St. Clair County deputy found the man dead outside a home around 6:45 a.m. on Eastland Drive, which is near the Belleville city limits.
The man has been identified as Tyress Wilson, of Belleville. Police said Wilson was experiencing homelessness.
If you have any information on this case, you are encouraged to reach out to the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.
