CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A homicide investigation was launched after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Creve Coeur late Saturday morning.
Just after 11:00 a.m., Creve Coeur police say they responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found a female victim dead.
The cause of death has not been determined, but police consider the woman's death to be "suspicious." The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
