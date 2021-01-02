FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the first murder of 2021 after a man was found shot to death inside a car.
The victim was found with several gunshot wounds just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Dellwood Avenue in Ferguson.
"This was not related to celebratory gunfire recently experienced in the area, we believe this to be a targeted assault," Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong.
No additional information has been released as detectives continue to investigate.
