SAUGET, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a fatal shooting in Sauget Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Curtis Steinberg Drive and Sauget Boulevard around 9 p.m.
A man was pronounced dead following the shooting.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact the Sauget Police Department.
