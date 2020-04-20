COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated following a deadly shooting at a Collinsville hotel overnight.
Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Commerce Dr just north of Interstate 55 before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A hotel employee told detectives that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Devin Judd, arrived to the hotel with a gunshot wound.
Judd later died after being taken to a local hospital, police said.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 ext. 5924.
