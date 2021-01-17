BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate a shooting at a Metro East gas station that left one man dead Saturday night.
Just past 10:30 a.m., a 51-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-(866) 371-8477.
