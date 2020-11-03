CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to help investigating a deadly double shooting in Cahokia.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call from a home owner that a car crashed into a house on Ruby Street and a woman had been shot. When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Konvonta Lowery lying in the front yard dead and a woman shot in the leg.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Limited details about the shooting has been released
Anyone with information should call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or CrimeStoppers.
