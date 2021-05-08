EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a woman in Madison County early Saturday morning.
A woman, believed to be between the ages of 25-35, was found dead before 6 a.m. in the road near Route 143 and Goshen Road in Edwardsville. Investigators suspect foul play due to the woman's injuries. She is described as a Black woman, about 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 165 pounds. She has tattoos and was wearing jewelry. Her identity has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to call the Major Case squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433. We are currently seeking the public’s assistance for any additional information.
